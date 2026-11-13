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Dozens of British lawmakers urge sanctions on Israeli officials

Yenişafak English AA10:24, 13/11/2026, FridayG: Update: 10:48, 13/11/2026, Friday
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Fifty-nine British lawmakers have signed a parliamentary motion urging the government to impose sanctions on Israeli officials over restrictions on humanitarian aid to Gaza, where severe flooding has worsened already dire conditions for displaced Palestinians.

Parliamentary motion

Dozens of British lawmakers have backed a parliamentary motion calling on the government to impose sanctions on Israeli officials responsible for obstructing humanitarian aid to Gaza, where severe flooding has worsened already dire conditions for displaced Palestinians. As of Thursday, 59 lawmakers had signed the motion, which Labour Party lawmaker Richard Burgon tabled two days earlier.

Following heavy rainfall and flooding, the motion voiced deep concern over humanitarian suffering in Gaza and the compounded hardships facing displaced Palestinians. Many of those displaced urgently need adequate shelter and protection from deteriorating weather conditions.

Aid restrictions and flooding warnings

The motion described the disaster as “foreseeable.” It cited an earlier UN warning that 950,000 displaced Palestinians were at risk of flooding.

Israel's continued restrictions on humanitarian aid entering Gaza were condemned in the motion, including aid materials needed to provide shelter. Israel's obstruction of humanitarian operations by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, was also criticized, including restrictions on the entry of aid supplies and international staff.

The lawmakers urged the British government to demand the immediate and unrestricted entry of humanitarian assistance, shelter materials and reconstruction equipment, including through UNRWA. They also called on the government to use its powers under the new Global Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law Sanctions Regulations 2026 “to impose sanctions on Israeli officials and others responsible for obstructing humanitarian assistance to Gaza.”

Humanitarian needs in Gaza

Gaza's Government Media Office said storms that began late Friday flooded approximately 70,000 tents housing displaced Palestinians. The office also reported that damaged infrastructure and shortages of emergency equipment have hampered relief efforts.

UNRWA said Thursday that around 1.98 million people in Gaza needed shelter and other essential supplies. The figure underscored the scale of humanitarian needs ahead of winter.

Titles :richard burgonburgongazagaza floodinggaza aid restrictionsisraeli officialsunrwaun agency for palestinian refugeesgaza government media officebritish lawmakers
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Dozens of British lawmakers urge sanctions on Israeli officials
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