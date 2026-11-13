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CENTCOM denies Iranian claim of striking US radar in Bahrain

Yenişafak English AA17:25, 13/11/2026, FridayG: Update: 18:17, 13/11/2026, Friday
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The US Central Command said the IRGC launched two one-way attack drones toward Bahrain that US forces shot down, rejecting the Guards' claim of destroying an early-warning radar facility in retaliation for a strike on a telecommunications tower in Sirik.

CENTCOM rejects IRGC account

Two Iranian drones launched toward Bahrain were intercepted, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Friday as it denied Iranian claims that its forces had targeted and destroyed a US early-warning radar installation in the Gulf country. The command described the claim by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as false.

In a statement on the US social media platform X, CENTCOM said: “The IRGC launched two one-way attack drones toward Bahrain and both were shot down by US forces. There were no injuries or damage.”

IRGC cites strike on Sirik

Earlier on Friday, the IRGC said it had targeted and destroyed a US early-warning radar facility in Bahrain in retaliation for an attack on a telecommunications tower in Iran's southern Sirik region. “This serves as a serious warning to the aggressor enemy to cease its aerial provocations and oil smuggling in the Strait of Hormuz,” Iran's state-run IRNA news agency cited the IRGC as saying. The IRGC Aerospace Force was, it added, “in full readiness to engage without limits” should such violations and acts of aggression continue.

On Thursday evening, IRNA had cited official sources as saying that Sirik was hit by an “enemy” strike, a term Iranian authorities frequently use to refer to the US and Israel.

War and a collapsed memorandum

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to respond with missile and drone attacks across the region and effectively close the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy supplies. A memorandum of understanding signed in June to pave the way for a final peace deal later collapsed amid disagreements, including over navigation in the strait.

Titles :centcomus central commandirgcislamic revolutionary guard corpsbahrainiranstrait of hormuzsirikirna
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CENTCOM denies Iranian claim of striking US radar in Bahrain
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