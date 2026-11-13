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Kremlin urges US, Europe to press Ukraine on humanitarian mission

Yenişafak English AA17:23, 13/11/2026, FridayG: Update: 18:16, 13/11/2026, Friday
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Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow wants Washington and European countries to pressure Kyiv into accepting Putin's proposed humanitarian mission to Kostiantynivka, which builds on the experience of a similar mission in Oleshky.

Moscow calls on Washington and Europe

The Kremlin on Friday urged the United States and European countries to pressure Ukraine into accepting Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal for a humanitarian mission to the city of Kostiantynivka, which Putin raised a day earlier in talks with US envoys. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: “We call upon both the Americans and the Europeans -- who, if their claims of striving for peace are to be believed, should also use their influence -- to exert pressure on the Ukrainians and encourage them to carry out this humanitarian operation in Kostiantynivka,” he said.

Peskov expressed hope that Putin's initiative would be further developed and implemented, describing it as building on the experience of a similar mission in the city of Oleshky. Putin put the proposal to US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Moscow on Thursday, a day after the latest round of US-mediated Russia-Ukraine peace talks concluded in Abu Dhabi.

The Oleshky precedent

Moscow and Kyiv observed a six-day ceasefire in Oleshky, a Russian-controlled city in Ukraine's southern Kherson region, beginning Oct. 27. US first lady Melania Trump brokered the ceasefire and later described it as a “success,” providing “critical aid to the region and enabling the evacuation of nearly 800 people” from the city.

Dispute over troop rotation

Peskov rejected Ukrainian claims that Moscow intended to use the proposed mission to rotate troops near Kostiantynivka. He argued that such movements would be “effectively acknowledging” Russian control over the settlement and would be detectable through “satellites, drones, and other surveillance assets.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's communications adviser Dmytro Lytvyn warned on Thursday that Russia could use the initiative to move troops and military equipment into the city. “Given that they brought in equipment and rotated troops in Oleshky under the cover of a humanitarian operation, it is clear what they want to do in Kostiantynivka. However, all the details need to be clarified,” Lytvyn said, according to Ukrainian state news agency Ukrinform. Russia claimed to have captured Kostiantynivka in July, an assertion denied by Ukraine.

Europe's role and the NATO reports

Peskov said Putin had never rejected contacts with Europe, arguing that European countries had instead refused dialogue with Moscow. “If the Europeans have someone who is, in some way, authorized to hold talks -- and if they truly have the desire -- then, of course, we will be prepared to talk with them,” Peskov said, adding that Russia had yet to discuss bilateral contacts with Europe.

Asked about Europe's potential participation in Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations, Peskov said it could be considered “once we understand their real intention and willingness to contribute to the peace process.” He declined to comment on media reports suggesting French President Emmanuel Macron could serve as Europe's envoy in the peace talks.

Peskov also denied that any proposals for Finland to withdraw from NATO had been raised during the Abu Dhabi negotiations. Earlier Friday, German newspaper Bild reported that Russian negotiators had presented far-reaching demands during the latest talks in the United Arab Emirates, including Finland's withdrawal from NATO and a ban on NATO military bases in the Baltic states.

Titles :dmitry peskovvladimir putinkostiantynivkaoleshkykremlinrussia-ukraine warsteve witkoffjared kushnervolodymyr zelenskyyabu dhabi talks
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Kremlin urges US, Europe to press Ukraine on humanitarian mission
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