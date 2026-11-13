Yemeni army says 13 airstrikes target Houthi positions across fronts

13/11/2026, Friday15:08

Menu

Türkiye

EducationLocal NewsPolitics

World

Middle EastEuropeAmericaAsiaAfrica

Columns

Archive Columns

Sports

FootballBasketballMotor SportsVolleyballTennisF1Extreme SportsGolfCricketOlympics

Economy

Turkey EconomyWorld EconomyAutomotiveReal EstatePressad

Technology

İnternetScienceMobile

Life

CinemaTravelCulture And ArtsInterviewBookHealthArchaelogyCurrent

Video

NewsWorldSportsEconomyTechnologyLife

Gallery

NewsWorldSportsEconomyTechnologyLife

EDITION   :

TRTRENENARARFRFRRURUURUR

Notifications

You have no new notificationsHome
Turkish Aerospace Industries CEO Mehmet Demiroglu said Spain plans to purchase 15 additional Hurjet trainer aircraft after signing a deal for 30 of the Turkish-made supersonic jets, with deliveries to the European nation scheduled to begin in 2028.ASELSAN announced that its GOKALP Counter-UAV System successfully destroyed a target drone using a hit-to-kill interceptor during a live demonstration at the company's Ogulbey Technology Base, marking the entry of a fully mobile and cost-effective solution into Türkiye's autonomous air defense portfolio.President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday criticized the existing global order and the United Nations, warning that binding international accords and judicial rulings are increasingly ignored while the UN system lacks legitimacy for failing to reflect the will of the global community.Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Thursday that Ankara has finalized preparations to submit the Mecca defense agreement to parliament for approval, stressing that the pact provides for mutual defense and does not authorize attacks or troop deployments to other countries.The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Wednesday awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry to Henri Kagan and Kenso Soai for discoveries explaining how molecular asymmetry essential to life emerges through autocatalysis, resolving a century-old mystery about homochirality with significant implications for drug development.

Yemeni army says 13 airstrikes target Houthi positions across fronts

Yenişafak English AA10:22, 13/11/2026, FridayG: Update: 10:46, 13/11/2026, Friday
AA
See Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
File photo

The Yemeni army said its forces carried out 13 airstrikes and hundreds of attacks on Houthi positions across several fronts, while the group claimed four operations against Saudi oil and military sites as fighting intensified in several provinces.

Government forces report strikes

The Yemeni army said Thursday that its forces carried out 13 airstrikes and hundreds of attacks against Houthi positions, vehicles, weapons and reinforcements across multiple fronts, as fighting intensified in several provinces.

Majed Abdullah Al-Nazili, spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, said government forces taking part in the “Dawn of Yemen” operation had also conducted 67 drone attacks, 42 strikes with rocket launchers and 581 field-artillery operations in recent hours. The operations targeted Houthi gatherings, fortifications, firing positions, vehicles and military equipment on northern fronts, as well as in Al-Jawf, Marib, Al-Bayda and Taiz provinces and on southern and southwestern fronts.

The Taiz Military Axis, which is affiliated with the army, said in a statement that its forces, supported by popular resistance fighters, repelled a Houthi infiltration attempt on the Al-Aqroudh front in the south of the province after fierce clashes. Army artillery also targeted Houthi gatherings in the area, killing and wounding an unspecified number of the group’s members, according to the statement.

Fighting and civilian casualties in Taiz

Al-Nazili said government forces in Taiz continued to repel Houthi attacks and respond to infiltration attempts, while fierce fighting took place on the fronts in Marib. Nation’s Shield forces, the Giants Brigades and the National Resistance continued operations against Houthi attacks and infiltration attempts on southern and southwestern fronts, the statement said.

The spokesman said the operations left 219 Houthi commanders, fighters and supervisors killed or wounded. They also destroyed or damaged 103 pieces of engineering equipment, transport vehicles and armored vehicles, in addition to positions and fortifications.

The army accused the Houthis of targeting civilian sites and neighborhoods in the interim capital, Aden, striking homes in Taiz with ballistic missiles and mutilating the bodies of dead fighters. The group had not immediately commented on the allegations, while Al-Nazili said government forces would continue operations and take precautions to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.

The Yemeni Network for Rights and Freedoms said in a report Thursday that it had documented the killing of three civilians and injuries to 19 others in Houthi shelling and sniper attacks against residential neighborhoods in Taiz during the previous 73 hours. Its field team recorded 62 violations against civilians and civilian property during that period, along with the firing of 290 random projectiles at populated neighborhoods and villages.

The attacks damaged nine homes and seven civilian vehicles, the network said. It also documented 16 cases of abduction and enforced disappearance involving civilians, including patients, elderly people and two children, during Houthi raids on the Najd Qasim market in the Al-Misrakh district and the Al-Maqarema area in Al-Shamayatayn district, both in the south of the province.

Houthi claims of Saudi attacks

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree announced Thursday that the group had carried out four operations against oil facilities and military sites in Saudi Arabia using drones and ballistic missiles. Saree said the targets were Pumping Station No. 7 on the East-West oil pipeline, which was struck with a drone, and an oil facility in Yanbu, which was targeted with a ballistic missile.

The other reported targets were a military cargo aircraft at Sharurah Airport, which was targeted with a drone, and Khamis Mushait Air Base, which was struck with a ballistic missile. Saree claimed that the operations achieved their objectives, including a direct hit on the air base.

In a separate statement, Saree also claimed that the group had targeted Saudi oil company Aramco in the capital, Riyadh, with a drone, saying the attack achieved its objective.

Control of Taiz and wider war

Government forces control Taiz city, the provincial capital, and other areas. The Houthis have advanced in recent weeks across rural and coastal areas, including Al-Mokha, Al-Shamayatayn, Al-Ma’afer, Jabal Habashi and Al-Wazi’iyah.

The Houthis now control most of the province, while government forces have seen their areas of control shrink in rural and coastal parts, with some areas remaining contested, according to Anadolu’s correspondent. Taiz holds strategic importance because it lies between northern provinces, including Ibb and Sanaa, and southern provinces such as Lahj and Aden.

Transport routes and supply lines linking the interim capital, Aden, with central and northern provinces pass through Taiz. The province also stretches along the Red Sea coast, where the port of Al-Mokha is located near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, and it is Yemen’s most populous province, accounting for 12% of the country’s population.

Military escalation between government forces and the Houthis resumed in July, leaving 12,000 people dead or wounded, according to UN reports. The escalation ended a period of relative calm that had prevailed since April 2022, deepening Yemen’s humanitarian crisis amid continued fighting and displacement.

Yemen has been at war since the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and several provinces in September 2014. An Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia intervened in March 2015 in support of the Yemeni government.

Titles :yemenyemeni armed forceshouthismajed abdullah al-naziliyahya sareetaizsaudi arabiasanaamaribdawn of yemen
Comments

Comments you share on our site are a valuable resource for other users. Please be respectful of different opinions and other users. Avoid using rude, aggressive, derogatory, or discriminatory language.

Yemeni army says 13 airstrikes target Houthi positions across fronts
File photo
Cookie Preferences

Every category other than essential cookies stays off unless you turn it on. You can change your choice and withdraw your consent at any time. Cookie Notice

Essential Cookies3 cookies

Session, security and load-balancing cookies the site technically needs to work.

Cookie NameCookie Storage Period

ARRAffinity

Stored so that user requests can reach the same server.

For the duration of the session

kvkk-consent

Stores your cookie choice.

365 Days

cf_clearance

Stores the Cloudflare security check.

365 Days
Always active
Analytics Cookies4 cookies

Google Analytics cookies measuring visits and usage.

Cookie NameCookie Storage Period

_ga

A Google Analytics cookie that stores data to measure performance.

730 Days

_gid

A Google Analytics cookie that stores data to measure performance.

1 Days

_ga_XXXXXXX

Keeps the Google Analytics session state.

730 Days

_gat

Limits the Google Analytics request rate.

For the duration of the session
Marketing and Third-Party Content5 cookies

Cookies for ad measurement and embedded third-party content (Facebook Pixel, YouTube, Google Ads).

Cookie NameCookie Storage Period

_fbp

Used by Facebook Pixel for ad measurement and remarketing.

90 Days

GPS

Preference and measurement cookie of embedded YouTube videos.

For the duration of the session

YSC

Preference and measurement cookie of embedded YouTube videos.

For the duration of the session

VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE

Preference and measurement cookie of embedded YouTube videos.

180 Days

_gcl_au

Used by Google Ads for conversion measurement.

90 Days

Log in to your account.

Don't have an account?Sign-up.

By creating an account or signing in, you agree to the terms of use. To read the Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, click here.

© Net Medya, All right reserved.

Fatih Sultan Mehmet