FAA orders nationwide ground stop on departing US flights

Departures held nationwide
The Federal Aviation Administration on November 13 ordered a nationwide ground stop on all departing flights, following a communication issue impacting air traffic control centers across the United States. Departures were held until further notice.
Delays mount at Chicago O'Hare
At Chicago O'Hare International Airport in Illinois, travelers waited in crowded terminals as delays mounted. Arriving flights continued to land normally.
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