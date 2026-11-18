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Iranian army statement

Iran's army said on Wednesday that its drones targeted US military equipment, including Patriot air defense systems, at a base in Kuwait, according to a statement carried by state television IRIB. The army also said the platforms hit were used for drone and missile operations.

"Early this morning, combat and kamikaze drones belonging to the Islamic Republic of Iran's Army targeted Patriot air defence systems and drone and missile launch platforms belonging to the terrorist US military at Ali Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait," the statement said.

Kuwait's response

The statement came after Kuwait's military said its air defenses were engaging “hostile” drones early Wednesday. The General Staff of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces said any explosions that might be heard would be the result of air defense systems intercepting the attacks.

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