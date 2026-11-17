New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has announced the dissolution of the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group (SRG), fulfilling a pledge he made during his mayoral campaign. He said the unit had handled both counterterrorism and protest policing, arguing that the two roles “are not the same, and they should be separated.”

Responsibility for protests will pass to a new civilian body inside the Mayor’s Office of Community Safety, the Community Dialogue and De-escalation Division, whose staff will be unarmed and unable to make arrests. Until it is fully set up, a police team called the First Amendment Support Team (FAST) will take the lead in talking with protesters and calming tensions at demonstrations, later staying on as a liaison. Trained officers may still be summoned to carry out arrests, including of people engaged in civil disobedience.

Standing beside Mamdani, City Councilmember Chi Ossé said police would stop using tear gas, long guns, pepper spray and kettling as crowd-control methods at protests and other First Amendment gatherings, adding that the overall size of the NYPD would not change.

Mamdani said the measures deliver the main changes sought by Ossé’s CURB Act, which he backs.