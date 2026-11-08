17:32, 08/11/2026, SundayU: Update: 17:33, 08/11/2026, Sunday
United Democracy Project
AIPAC announced it will stop directly funding candidates, but the move appears to be a rebrand rather than a retreat. Amid growing public backlash, its funding is being shifted to the United Democracy Project, a super PAC it established years ago. As a super PAC, it can raise unlimited, harder-to-trace money, and has already received over $90 million from AIPAC members to support candidates.
Titles :AIPACUnited Democracy ProjectUSA