German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Monday that Europe is ready to negotiate with Russia, adding that peace talks at the advisor level involving Ukraine, Russia, Europe and the United States could take place again in Abu Dhabi in the coming weeks.

Talks could resume in Abu Dhabi

“Of course, Europe is ready to negotiate with Russia,” Merz told a joint news conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Berlin, reiterating that Europe wants a “just” and “lasting” peace in Ukraine. Negotiations at the level of national security advisers can take place soon in the format of Ukraine, Russia, Europe and the US, he noted. “That could, for example, take place again in Abu Dhabi,” the chancellor said.

Merz added that the German side hopes Moscow is also willing to take part. “We hope that the Russian side is also willing to participate in these talks that have been agreed with the United States,” he said.

Call to end airspace provocations

Merz also called on Moscow to halt airspace violations against NATO’s European allies. “I want to say it very clearly and very unequivocally: Russia must stop these provocations, these dangerous provocations immediately,” he stressed, adding: “Poland can count on our full solidarity in this regard.”

The chancellor also referred to the latest incidents in the Baltic Sea and rising tensions between Russia and Finland, amid reports of airspace violations and an alleged Ukrainian drone strike on a Russian cargo ship in the Gulf of Finland. “We have been in intensive communication with one another over the weekend. Finland, in our view, acted with great prudence and responsibility—for which we are grateful,” Merz said. “Because none of us has any interest in an escalation in the Baltic Sea region. The stability and security of this area are of the greatest importance. And above all, free shipping must not be endangered,” he added.

2008 Bucharest decision called a mistake

Asked whether he shares French President Emmanuel Macron’s view that it is time to discuss Ukraine’s membership in NATO, Merz said that, at least in hindsight, he thinks it was a mistake not to follow the US proposal at the 2008 Bucharest summit to take Ukraine into the alliance. “If it had become a member of NATO, this war could probably have been prevented,” he said.

The French position is logical, Merz indicated, and corresponds to the security guarantees that Ukraine needs and that Germany and its partners want to provide after the end of the war. “And the security guarantees should be Article 5-like security guarantees. And in that respect, these security guarantees already come very close to NATO membership,” he said, adding that he cannot imagine Ukraine’s future without them: “And I honestly cannot imagine the future of Ukraine without such security guarantees, which it urgently needs. And these are security guarantees not only for Ukraine, but security guarantees for all of us.”

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