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Travel ban and asset freeze

The European Union on Monday added Rinaldo Nazzaro, the founder and leader of the far-right extremist organization The Base, to its sanctions list targeting individuals and groups involved in terrorism. Nazzaro, who is also known by the aliases Norman Spear and Roman Wolf, will face an EU travel ban and an asset freeze under the EU Council's decision.

Providing funds or economic resources to him, either directly or indirectly, is also prohibited under the measures.

The Base under EU measures

The Base has been subject to EU restrictive measures since 2024 over its involvement in terrorist acts, according to the council. With the latest designation, the EU's terrorism sanctions list now covers 14 individuals and 23 groups and entities.

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