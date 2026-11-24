Tripoli seeks answers from Kyiv

Libya's Government of National Unity on Monday demanded official clarification from Ukraine over military operations it said were carried out against Russian vessels near the eastern city of Benghazi. It called for an investigation into whether Libyan territory or facilities were used in planning or executing the attacks.

The Foreign Ministry's statement followed remarks by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who said Kyiv was responsible for maritime attacks carried out Sunday off Libya’s coast. He said the attacks sank a Russian warship and struck a cargo vessel. The ministry expressed “deep concern and condemnation” over the Ukrainian statements and categorically rejected any foreign military operations conducted inside Libyan territory or territorial waters.

Zelenskyy details the strikes

Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces used seven domestically produced unmanned surface vessels to sink the Russian warship Merkury near Benghazi and destroy a Ka-27 military helicopter. He added that the Russian cargo ship MV Angara, which, he claimed, Moscow uses to transport weapons, was also targeted, describing the operation as retaliation for Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Libyan sources told Anadolu on Sunday evening that 10 people were injured in an unmanned-boat attack on a Russian warship docked at Benghazi port. A Maltese-flagged cargo vessel was targeted in a separate attack off the city’s coast, and its crew was evacuated, according to the sources.

Calls for investigation widen

The Tripoli-based ministry asked Ukrainian authorities to provide “official clarification regarding the nature and scope of the announced operations” and urged an investigation into all circumstances surrounding them. The inquiry, it said, should determine whether Libyan territory or facilities were used “in planning, implementation or providing logistical support,” with diplomatic and legal measures to follow based on the findings. The ministry also stressed that the continuation of the Russia-Ukraine war “does not grant any party the right to transfer military operations to Libyan territory or use Libya’s sovereign space as an arena for settling scores,” describing such actions as contrary to the UN Charter and international law.

The eastern Libya-based government appointed by the House of Representatives and headed by Osama Hammad had earlier submitted a complaint to the UN and Security Council seeking an “urgent and independent international investigation” into the attacks. It also called for an investigation into suspicions that facilities in western Libya were used to prepare and launch drones, and into the possible presence of Ukrainian military personnel or experts in the country.

The ministry warned that the danger extended beyond the announced operations to the possibility that Libyan ports and facilities could become staging or logistical-support points for foreign forces operating outside state authority. Such a development, it said, risked dragging Libya into international conflicts in which its people have no interest. Hosting foreign forces or providing them with military and logistical facilities outside official state frameworks, as well as using civilian ports and facilities for military purposes, constituted a “direct threat to national security,” it said.

UN mission and Moscow respond

The UN Support Mission in Libya separately called for an independent investigation into the attacks and offered to assist, warning that the incidents could inflame domestic tensions or draw Libya into broader regional and international confrontations. Russian Ambassador to Libya Aydar Aganin said Moscow is studying options for responding to the attacks, insisting that they “will not go unanswered.”

The ministry reiterated that Libya is not a party to the Ukraine war, which has continued since 2022, and would not accept being drawn into it under any pretext. Protecting national sovereignty, it stressed, requires ending the unlawful foreign military presence, unifying the military establishment and placing ports and strategic facilities under state authority.

Libya remains divided between two rival administrations. The internationally recognized Government of National Unity, headed by Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh in Tripoli, controls western Libya, while a government appointed by the House of Representatives in 2022, headed by Osama Hammad and based in Benghazi, administers eastern Libya and most southern cities.

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