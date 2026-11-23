Warning over NATO airspace

Johann Wadephul, Germany's foreign minister, on Monday warned Russia against provocations targeting NATO territory, renewing his call for Moscow to come back to the negotiating table and end the war in Ukraine. He spoke at the 72nd annual session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Berlin.

Wadephul stressed that the alliance would defend every inch of its territory, following recent airspace violations involving drones and missiles crossing into Poland. Answering a question from a Polish lawmaker, he said: “We will always defend every inch of our NATO territory. This is absolutely clear.” He then addressed the Russian president directly: “So Mr. Putin, make no mistake, we are a defensive alliance, but we are ready to defend us and our countries and our alliance.”

On Friday, three Russian Kh-101 cruise missiles entered Polish airspace and crashed in the southeast during strikes on Ukraine. No one was injured.

Call on Putin to negotiate

Wadephul recalled that the Brandenburg Gate, located just a few kilometers from the meeting venue, was where former US President Ronald Reagan once urged Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader, to tear down the Berlin Wall. “I'm saying now, Mr Putin, stop this war. Come to the negotiation table, make peace in Europe,” he said.

Reaffirming Germany's strong support for Ukraine, he said Kyiv was “defending itself, heroically,” while Russia was becoming “more brutal than ever” but “ever less successful.” Germany will continue to play a leading role in supporting Ukraine over the winter and in 2027, he said. “The value of our bilateral military support will be around €11.6 billion ($12.7 billion), but the support we will provide together is even more important,” he stressed.

“The European Commission proposes a loan of up to €45 billion ($49.4 billion) in 2027, in addition to the ongoing support of €90 million ($98.9 million) in 2026 and 2027,” he continued. “We did not and will not let Ukraine down.”

Europe must join talks

Turning to diplomatic efforts, Wadephul pointed to last week's “coalition of the willing” summit, where European leaders outlined principles for peace and reaffirmed their readiness to participate in negotiations alongside Ukraine. “The time to do so is now,” Wadephul said. “The crucial thing is Russia needs to stop the war and show readiness to enter meaningful negotiations for a peace that will provide sustainable peace for Ukraine and security for Europe.”

European countries must be represented at the negotiating table, he stressed, and he thanked the Trump administration for its latest diplomatic efforts. “We are not in war, but we are certainly not in peace anymore either,” Wadephul said, arguing that Russia was targeting Europe almost daily through hybrid attacks, assassination plots, and drones and missiles crossing into NATO airspace. “That is why it is essential also for our European nations to be at the table during negotiations,” he added.

“And it is very positive that our US negotiators and European representatives are working closely together and with Ukraine. We all agree, no decision about Ukraine without Ukraine. No decision on Euro-Atlantic security without Europe.”

World

France condemns ‘violent settlers’ attacks on Palestinian localities

World

Trump, Pashinyan announce launch of TRIPP project in Armenia

World

Libyan council warns Benghazi attacks threaten Mediterranean security