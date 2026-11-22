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March from Place de la Republique

Yellow Vests, trade unions, high school and student unions and the housing rights group DAL marched from Place de la Republique to Place de la Nation in Paris, France, on November 21, 2026, during “Act VI” of the protests. Minor tensions were reported along the route.

Rachelle Papillon Amblard Anadolu Ajansı

Tensions at Place de la Nation

Tensions broke out between police and protesters at Place de la Nation at the end of the march.

Rachelle Papillon Amblard Anadolu Ajansı

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Iran's Guards claim they destroyed 2 US Patriot radars in Bahrain

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Israeli settlers raid Hebron's Old City accompanied by forces

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Russian KAB 500 bombing hits residential buildings in Sloviansk