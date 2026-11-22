March from Place de la Republique
Yellow Vests, trade unions, high school and student unions and the housing rights group DAL marched from Place de la Republique to Place de la Nation in Paris, France, on November 21, 2026, during “Act VI” of the protests. Minor tensions were reported along the route.
Tensions at Place de la Nation
Tensions broke out between police and protesters at Place de la Nation at the end of the march.
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