Protest under anti-government slogan
Protesters and police clashed during an anti-government demonstration in Berlin, Germany, on November 20, 2026, as participants rallied under the slogan “Merz must go.” The protest was directed at the German government's plans for mandatory military service and its support for Israel.
Route through the city
Demonstrators gathered near the Kottbusser Tor subway station before marching to the Schlesisches Tor subway station.
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