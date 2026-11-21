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Protest under anti-government slogan

Protesters and police clashed during an anti-government demonstration in Berlin, Germany, on November 20, 2026, as participants rallied under the slogan “Merz must go.” The protest was directed at the German government's plans for mandatory military service and its support for Israel.

Halil Sağırkaya Anadolu Ajansı

Halil Sağırkaya Anadolu Ajansı

Halil Sağırkaya Anadolu Ajansı

Route through the city

Demonstrators gathered near the Kottbusser Tor subway station before marching to the Schlesisches Tor subway station.

Halil Sağırkaya Anadolu Ajansı

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