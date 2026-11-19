No ceasefire talks after bridge attacks

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Moscow will not negotiate a ceasefire with Ukraine following “serious attacks” on the Crimean Bridge. Speaking at a news conference in Shenzhen, China, he said Moscow's response would be “much more painful” than the damage inflicted on the bridge.

Putin said he had discussed possible arrangements to halt attacks on maritime and energy infrastructure with members of Russia's Security Council and had asked them to consider whether an agreement could be reached. The attacks on the bridge, however, changed Moscow's position. “After the attacks on the Crimean Bridge, we will not negotiate. We will respond to these attacks. And I want everyone to know this. I believe our response, as I have just said, will be much more painful than what the Kyiv regime has done to the bridge,” he said.

Civilian facility to be rebuilt

Putin described the bridge as a civilian structure and said he had issued a direct instruction on its use. “The Crimean Bridge is an exclusively peaceful facility. I gave a direct instruction to that effect: not to use the Crimean Bridge either for transporting military equipment or for moving ammunition. We didn't even transport oil or petroleum products. It is an exclusively civilian facility,” he said.

The bridge would be rebuilt, Putin said, noting that the road section had sustained serious damage while the railway section had, in his assessment, already been restored.

Land route through Zaporizhzhia and Kherson

“We have always said that we must connect Crimea and Russia by land, because representatives of the Kyiv regime have always said that they want to destroy the Crimean Bridge. We have created such an opportunity through the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions,” he added. After the attack, he said, Russia will strengthen its presence in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions of Ukraine.

“This should be clear to everyone, and we will make efforts to protect this route,” Putin said.

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