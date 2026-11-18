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Berlin pushes back on the US

Germany on Tuesday dismissed US criticism of Ukrainian long-range strikes on Russia, with Defense Minister Boris Pistorius calling it “stupid.” Asked at a press briefing in Brussels whether he shared US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby’s position that these deep strikes should no longer be carried out, Pistorius replied: “It needs to be clear: … criticizing strikes like that in Russia to destroy strategic military and military-used targets is quite a stupid thing, I think.”

Pistorius points to attacks on Ukraine

Pistorius said Berlin should turn its attention elsewhere, arguing that “we should rather criticize and talk about the terroristic strikes every night and every day on civil energy, water, and heater infrastructure in Ukraine.” “This is kind of terrorism and we should rather talk about that than about legal and legitimate strikes in Russia against non-civilian targets,” he added.

Colby’s remarks and the peace talks

Colby reportedly said that Ukrainian long-range strikes on Russian civilian infrastructure facilities may in fact have strengthened Russian public resolve and the Kremlin’s willingness to escalate. Both Russia and Ukraine deny that they are deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure, maintaining that strikes are directed only at military targets or facilities linked to military activities.

The claims came after the conclusion of US-mediated peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in the United Arab Emirates last week, the first such negotiations since February. The talks resulted notably in plans for a large-scale prisoner exchange.

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