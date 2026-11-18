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Carney answers Putin

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Wednesday that Ottawa will keep increasing economic sanctions against Moscow for as long as the Russia-Ukraine war goes on, speaking at a press conference in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. “Sanctions are very real, and they're going to continue to increase as long as this war goes on,” Carney told reporters.

His remarks came in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said Wednesday that “instruments of economic dominance and de facto coercion” have “outlived their usefulness” and lost their effect.

Sanctions defended

Carney maintained that sanctions remain “absolutely necessary” in response to an “illegal and unjustified war,” and accused Putin of “lying about the situation on the ground.” “Mr. Putin can ask his financial institutions, he can ask his oligarch friends, he can ask his hockey players whether or not sanctions are thing of the past,” said Carney.

The premier emphasized that Ottawa works closely with partners to update restrictions in real time, particularly targeting Russia's “shadow fleet” of tankers and financial institutions.

Harper's approach in 2014

Asked about the approach of former Prime Minister Stephen Harper to Putin in 2014, when Harper said he would shake hands with the Russian president while urging him to “get out of Ukraine,” Carney said he “fully” agrees with Harper. Asked whether he would be blunt with Putin, he said: “I don't think the president of the Russian Federation is in any doubt about Canada's position, and yes, if I have the occasion to be next to him, I will make that clear.”

Canada's sanctions record

Canada has imposed sanctions on more than 3,500 individuals and entities, alongside more than 700 vessels, since 2014 over “violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and in gross and systematic human rights violations.” Most recently, Ottawa added 38 entities and 24 individuals under its sanctions regime.

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