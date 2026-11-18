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Burned area more than twice the average

The European Commission’s Joint Research Centre (JRC) said in a report published on Tuesday that Europe experienced its “most intense” wildfire season on record in 2025, with fires burning more than 1.07 million hectares across the EU. The first three weeks of August accounted for approximately half of the EU’s total burned area, the report said.

Data from the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS), which the JRC manages, put the burned area at 1,079,538 hectares — more than twice the 18-year average of 364,885 hectares.

Western Mediterranean worst affected

Fires in the western Mediterranean accounted for 52% of the EU’s burned area. Spain and Portugal together accounted for 63% of the total.

Wider picture across 46 countries and territories

EFFIS monitored 46 countries and territories across Europe, North Africa and the Middle East, where 23,180 wildfires burned a total of 2,242,195 hectares. That figure was 20% higher than in 2024 and nearly 2.5 times the area recorded in 2023.

National data from 35 countries and territories showed that Spain, Portugal, Italy and Greece recorded fewer fires than usual, but the fires burned larger areas. Nine countries, including Germany, the Netherlands and Norway, saw both the number of fires and the burned area exceed the 10-year average, while half of the countries and territories submitting national data recorded below-average figures. Estonia had its quietest fire season since reporting began in 2000.

Early-season fire danger

The UK recorded 220 wildfires in March. The Netherlands reached its highest fire danger level on April 5, while Sweden recorded high fire danger levels as early as April 3.

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