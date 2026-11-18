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One crew member missing after attack

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company Logistics and Services (ADNOC L&S) said on Wednesday that one of its vessels was attacked on Tuesday evening while transiting the Strait of Hormuz. One crew member remained missing, according to a statement carried by the Emirati news agency WAM, with search and rescue operations ongoing in coordination with the relevant authorities.

The company said all other crew members were safely evacuated from the vessel, while 11 sustained injuries. Those requiring medical attention were receiving the necessary care, it added.

Company priorities

ADNOC L&S described its top priority as “supporting search and rescue efforts and providing assistance to the crew and others affected by the incident.” The company also stressed the importance of “protecting seafarers and ensuring freedom of navigation and maritime security.”

Attacks on shipping amid the war

The incident came amid a series of reported attacks on commercial vessels in and near the Strait of Hormuz. The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28, and Iran responded with attacks on Israel and US military facilities in Arab countries.

Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding on June 18, but implementation stalled amid disagreements about freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. Clashes have flared intermittently since July as diplomatic efforts to end the war continue.

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