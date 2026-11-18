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Iranian lawmaker Mohammad Reza Mohseni Sani, a member of parliament's national security committee, warned on Tuesday that Tehran would respond “at the same level” if the US used nuclear weapons against Iran. He made the remarks in comments to the Iranian news website Khabarfoori.

Iran says it has prepared for a possible attack

Mohseni Sani told Khabarfoori that the country had prepared for a possible military attack. The conduct of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he said, meant nothing could be ruled out.

Skepticism over an agreement with Washington

The lawmaker also expressed deep skepticism about reaching an agreement with Washington, saying he saw no positive prospects for a deal. Diplomacy, he said, would depend on Washington changing course and concluding that continuing the war served no purpose, a possibility he linked to what he described as an electoral defeat for the US administration.

Tensions over the Strait of Hormuz

His remarks came amid continued tensions between Iran and the US over navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway for global energy and commodity supplies. Navigation through the strait has also been a key issue in negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

The war began with US and Israeli attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, before the sides reached a ceasefire in April. Fighting between Washington and Tehran later resumed as negotiations stalled, despite the two sides signing a memorandum of understanding in June.

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