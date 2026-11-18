Daily atrocities in Gaza
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that massacres, assassinations, starvation and other atrocities continue to take place daily in Gaza as the world watches, accusing Israel of turning the Palestinian enclave into a concentration camp.
Speaking at a parliamentary group meeting of his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in Ankara, Erdogan described the situation in the enclave. “Massacres, assassinations, starvation and much more continue to be repeated every day before the eyes of the world in Gaza, which the Israeli government has turned into the world's largest concentration camp,” he said.
Call for pressure on Israel
The Turkish president also called on Muslims to take action and intensify pressure on Israel over its actions in Gaza. “As Muslims, we must take action and ensure that greater pressure is exerted on Israel,” he said.
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