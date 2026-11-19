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Trilateral meeting in Shenzhen

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday that “positive interactions” among China, the US and Russia were not an “option but a must,” speaking as he met US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin for unprecedented trilateral talks in Shenzhen. Xi said the first-ever face-to-face meeting between the three leaders was of “groundbreaking significance.”

“We are a community with a shared future. In this global village, major countries shoulder special responsibilities,” he said.

Beijing’s approach to Russia and the US

Xi said Beijing was promoting a comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination with Russia while seeking to develop a constructive relationship of strategic stability with the US. He added that China aimed to foster a model of major-country relations characterized by “peaceful coexistence, overall stability and balanced development,” benefiting all sides and the wider world.

He urged the three countries to play an exemplary role in jointly dealing with global challenges and maintaining world peace as well as stability.

Shared wartime history

Global peace among major countries “brings stability to the world, while their contention would only lead to chaos in the world,” Xi told Trump and Putin. He recalled that more than 80 years ago, China, Russia and the US, the “key anti-fascist forces” in the world, “fought shoulder to shoulder and achieved great victories, winning peace and tranquility for the world.”

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