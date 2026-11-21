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Film screening in Gaza City

Palestinian children watched the film “Alice in Wonderland” in Gaza City, in the northern Gaza Strip, Palestine, on November 20, 2026, during the second Gaza Children's Films event. The event was held under the slogan “Tomorrow We Love Life.”

Saeed M. M. T. Jaras Anadolu Ajansı

Saeed M. M. T. Jaras Anadolu Ajansı

Saeed M. M. T. Jaras Anadolu Ajansı

Saeed M. M. T. Jaras Anadolu Ajansı

Entertainment and folk dance

Alongside the film screening, the event also featured entertainment activities for children and a performance of dabke, the traditional Palestinian folk dance. The city has suffered heavy destruction in Israeli attacks.

Saeed M. M. T. Jaras Anadolu Ajansı

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