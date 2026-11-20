Missile barrage

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that Russia had fired more than 110 missiles at Ukraine in one of the “largest attacks” of the entire war. The strikes killed at least eight people.

Zelensky’s response

“Russia is trying to compensate for its military and diplomatic impotence with precisely this kind of terror,” Zelensky said. He added that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attempt to “redraw the world” with Chinese and US counterparts Xi Jinping and Donald Trump during a summit in China on Thursday had been a “failure.”

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