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Households without children make up the majority

Nearly three in four households in Greece had no children in 2025, according to Eurostat figures reported on Friday by Greek daily Kathimerini. Of the country's 4.06 million households, 2.99 million, or 73.8%, had no children, while about 1.06 million, or 26.2%, included at least one child.

Among Greek households with children, 495,000 had one child, 418,000 had two and 149,000 had three or more. Households with one child accounted for nearly 47% of the total, while those with three or more made up about 14%.

Greece above the EU average

Greece's share of households with children was above the EU average of 23.3%. Across the bloc, that share fell from 26.9% in 2010 to 25% in 2020 and 23.3% in 2025.

Households made up of one adult without children accounted for 37.5% of all EU households in 2025, up from 33.6% in 2015. Over the same period, the share of households made up of couples living with children fell from 16.6% to 14.7%.

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