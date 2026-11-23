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France on Monday condemned “very serious attacks” carried out by “violent settlers” on several Palestinian localities in the occupied West Bank, calling on Israeli authorities to arrest those responsible and bring them to justice, according to broadcaster FranceInfo.

France urges arrests

The Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs said in a statement: “France reiterates its condemnation of the settlement policy.” It also called on Israeli authorities to “arrest the perpetrators of these acts of terror and bring them to justice.”

Overnight attacks in four villages

The French statement followed reports of attacks in four Palestinian villages in the occupied West Bank overnight Nov. 21-22, when vehicles and other property were set on fire and vandalized. Israeli police opened an investigation into the incidents.

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