See Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Monday vowed to strengthen defense cooperation with Pakistan to support peace, stability and shared security in the region, following a meeting in Kuala Lumpur with visiting Pakistani army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir. Anwar said the two countries share a commitment to strengthening cooperation in defense and security, including through trilateral cooperation with Türkiye, and to exploring opportunities for collaboration in maritime security and counterterrorism efforts.

Talks on regional security

“This meeting provided an opportunity for us to exchange views on regional and international security developments, including efforts to ease tensions in West Asia,” Anwar said in a post on US social media platform X. He was referring to ongoing efforts by Islamabad and other regional partners to bring the US and Iran back to negotiations to end their lingering war.

The two sides discussed the importance of ensuring global maritime security and the need to prioritize dialogue and restraint in addressing border tensions while respecting national sovereignty and protecting civilians. Anwar maintained that this close cooperation is important in supporting peace, stability and shared security, particularly in this region. He also congratulated Munir on his induction into the Hall of Fame of Malaysia’s Armed Forces Staff College.

Pakistan Army statement

Munir undertook the official visit to Malaysia to further strengthen bilateral defense and military cooperation, the Pakistan Army said in a statement. His meeting with Anwar focused on bilateral relations, defense and security cooperation, and evolving regional and global security dynamics, while both leaders exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and underscored the importance of sustained engagement to promote regional peace, stability and security.

Munir appreciated Malaysia’s “constructive” role in promoting peace and stability in Southeast Asia and reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to further deepen defense cooperation and institutional linkages between the armed forces of both countries. “Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthening bilateral defense ties through regular high-level exchanges, enhanced military cooperation and sustained dialogue on regional and international security issues,” the statement said.

Munir also met with Malaysian Defense Minister Mohamed Khaled bin Nordin, Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Tan Sri Haji Malek Razak Sulaiman and the chiefs of the Malaysian Army, Navy and Air Force.

World

NATO chief Rutte warns of ‘intensifying malign activities’ against allies

World

Protesters oppose settlement fair

World

Medvedev says Russia has right, in some cases ‘obligation,’ to use nuclear weapons