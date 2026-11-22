Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Saturday that the first trilateral summit of the leaders of the US, China and Russia was “extraordinarily important” for keeping global crises from worsening, while rejecting comparisons to the post-World War II Yalta Conference.

Direct dialogue without breakthroughs

“Even if problems cannot be solved, it is extraordinarily important for such powers, nuclear powers, to come together, discuss certain issues, negotiate, and look each other in the eye to prevent things from getting worse,” Fidan told Turkish broadcaster TGRT Haber. Commenting on Thursday’s meeting of US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in China, he stressed that direct dialogue signals major powers will avoid escalating existing tensions even without immediate breakthroughs.

Fidan was asked whether comparing the Shenzhen gathering to the 1945 Yalta Conference, where Allied leaders shaped the post-World War II international order, was overstated. “Very exaggerated, in my view,” he said. Drawing on briefings from counterparts who attended the summit, he added that the discussions did not go into granular details.

Nuclear arms and the ICC

Trump, Xi and Putin established a high-level principle on nuclear weapons during their talks, Fidan said, but speaking for himself — rather than official Turkish state policy — he considers major concrete steps on disarmament unlikely. He noted several nuclear energy and disarmament summits held during the administration of former US President Barack Obama, adding that he does not foresee similar outcomes in the current environment.

Fidan also spoke on criticisms the three leaders leveled against the International Criminal Court (ICC), to which the US, China and Russia are not parties. Addressing complaints that the court is “exceeding its jurisdiction and stepping outside its mandate,” he interpreted the stance as a signal that the three powers prefer operating by their own standards of right and wrong rather than an international justice system shaped by large and small states alike.

Shifting global order and US strategic retrenchment

Turning to broader geopolitical shifts, Fidan argued that the hegemonic international system created immediately after World War II for a couple of dozen founding states no longer functions effectively in a world with nearly 200 UN member states. Washington has reassessed its global strategy under the Trump administration, he said, and chosen to withdraw from several traditional post-war roles, effectively declaring: “I am resigning from this role.”

Citing Trump’s “Make America Great Again (MAGA)” slogan and “America First” doctrine, Fidan explained that the US is reviewing its alliances and refusing to shoulder global burdens alone. He noted that Washington is signaling across international frameworks, including NATO, that it no longer views itself as solely responsible for European security.

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