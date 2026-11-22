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Missile fired toward western Saudi Arabia

The Saudi-led coalition said early Sunday that its air defenses had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by Yemen's Houthi group toward western Saudi Arabia. Saudi Civil Defense also issued an alert warning of danger in the Mecca region.

Saturday's attacks

The interception followed attacks on Saturday, when the coalition said its air defenses intercepted three ballistic missiles headed toward the capital Riyadh, along with two drones — one bound for the Riyadh region and the other for southern Saudi Arabia.

Civil Defense issued five alerts covering Najran, Riyadh, Al-Sulayyil and Jazan, before announcing that the danger had passed in several areas.

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