Tehran weighs response to blockade

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said on Monday that Tehran would use all available capabilities to counter the US naval blockade and sanctions, as the conflict between Tehran and Washington continues to escalate. Speaking at a news conference in Tehran, he said Iran was examining a range of measures to confront and neutralize the blockade and the sanctions, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

“We will certainly not tolerate these actions and will use all available means to counter US aggression,” Baqaei said at his weekly press briefing. “Tehran would begin implementing the measures in accordance with decisions taken on the issue,” he added, without elaborating.

Self-defense claim and Iran's conditions

Baqaei said that what the Americans have described as economic sanctions, an economic blockade and a naval blockade “undoubtedly constitutes an act of military aggression against Iran.” “Under these circumstances, Iran is entitled, pursuant to Article 51 of the UN Charter, to use any means at its disposal to defend itself,” he said.

Security in the Strait of Hormuz and the wider region could be restored as soon as possible if the US fulfills its commitments, the spokesman said. “Iran’s conditions are its rights: lifting the naval blockade and sanctions, and implementing the provisions contained in the memorandum of understanding,” he said, while Iran has said Hormuz could be open within two days only if Washington agreed to its list of demands, which include the lifting of the blockade.

Shenzhen summit and the course of the war

Commenting on last week’s trilateral summit between the leaders of Russia, the US and China in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, Baqaei stressed that decisions concerning Iran would not be made outside the country. “No decision regarding Iran will be made anywhere outside Tehran,” he said.

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28, and the strikes killed the Islamic Republic's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Tehran retaliated with attacks on Israel and what it said were US military facilities in Arab countries, while militant groups it backs in Lebanon, Yemen and Iraq also entered the fray. Iran has continued its efforts to blockade the Strait of Hormuz, and Iranian forces have made multiple announcements in recent weeks of ships catching fire while attempting to use routes Tehran considers off-limits.

The US responded with a counterblockade of Iranian ports, later announced a raft of economic sanctions and launched a task force to disrupt land routes into Iran. Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding in June and began negotiations, but the talks stalled over disagreements concerning freedom and security of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic route for global energy supplies and international trade.

World

West Bank health sector incidents up over 350%, rights group

World

Israeli army suicides reach 16-year high in 2026

World

Ukraine sinks Russian warship in naval drone attack off Libya