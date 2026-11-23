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Palestinian prisoners at Israel’s Ofer Prison in the occupied West Bank have lost dozens of kilograms of body weight amid food shortages, medical neglect and the spread of disease, including a 15-year-old detainee who lost 26 kilograms, a Palestinian commission said on Monday. The Commission of Detainees’ Affairs said in a report issued after a visit by one of its lawyers that sick prisoners at Ofer are enduring severe health and living conditions, their bodies weakened by illness, inadequate food and lack of medical care.

Weight loss and untreated illness

Detainee Amin Qattash, from the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp in Jericho and held since June 5, 2024, has lost around 50 kilograms (110 pounds), according to the commission. Qattash suffers from colon and thyroid disorders and had scabies for 16 months before recovering, it added.

In another case, 15-year-old Mohammed Abu Hamoud, from the village of Al-Jib northwest of occupied East Jerusalem, has lost 26 kilograms (57.3 pounds) since his detention on Nov. 9, 2025. He is being held in a cell where detainees suffer from skin and fungal diseases due to a lack of hygiene supplies and damp conditions, the report said.

Ali al-Shweiki, from Ramallah and detained since Dec. 4, 2024, has lost 25 kilograms (55 pounds), the commission said. He continues to suffer from the effects of a foot fracture sustained before his detention and requires medical follow-up, and he has scabies accompanied by persistent itching but has not received the necessary treatment, it added.

Food deprivation and medication shortages

Administrative detainee Mohammed Halaika, 63, from the town of Al-Shuyukh in the Hebron governorate, suffers from pulmonary fibrosis that causes shortness of breath, as well as high cholesterol, elevated blood fats and gout, according to the commission. Halaika, detained since Oct. 23, 2026, requires regular medical monitoring and medication, but prison authorities provide his medicines only once a week, worsening his condition and increasing the complications associated with his illnesses, particularly because of his age, it said.

Another prisoner, Mohammed Abu Rayala from Nablus, who has been detained since Sept. 17, 2026, suffered from an accelerated heart rate before his arrest and regularly took medication to regulate his heartbeat. The report said he had not undergone any medical examination since his detention and had not received the medication he requires.

Prisoners interviewed during the visit reported inadequate food, medical neglect, widespread skin diseases and deprivation of basic daily necessities, the commission said. They also described severe weight loss, being forced to sit on their knees for prolonged periods, repeated raids on their cells and searches in which even their few personal belongings were confiscated.

Prison guards deliberately open cell windows as winter approaches, worsening detainees’ exposure to cold during the night, according to the report. Bathing time for all prisoners in a cell had been reduced to just 10 minutes while they were also denied personal hygiene supplies, it added.

Prisoner numbers and the war in Gaza

Around 9,350 Palestinians are being held in Israeli prisons, including about 350 children and 90 women, according to Palestinian and Israeli rights groups. The organizations say Palestinian prisoners are subjected to torture, food deprivation and medical neglect, conditions that have contributed to the deaths of dozens of detainees.

Violations against Palestinian prisoners have escalated since the start of Israel’s genocide in Gaza in October 2023. More than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 176,000 injured in Gaza since then, most of them women and children, according to official Palestinian figures.

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