See Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!

Team formed after nationwide ground stop

The White House has formed a special team to prevent further air traffic control outages as millions of Americans prepare for Thanksgiving travel, officials said. The “Transportation Technology Transformation Tiger Team” was set up after a malfunction that led to the grounding of all flights across the country, the Daily Wire reported on Sunday.

Officials from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the Departments of Transportation and Defense, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence sit on the team. A White House official said the group has met daily this week to ensure continuity of service.

Criticism over transparency

The ground stop, only the second ordered since the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, came amid a wave of outages and malfunctions that left Americans on edge. The White House has faced criticism for a lack of transparency following the five-hour halt, which officials insist was not the result of a cyberattack.

White House spokeswoman Allison Schuster told The Daily Wire that Americans traveling this week have nothing to worry about. “President (Donald) Trump and (Transportation) Secretary (Sean) Duffy have brought together the best and the brightest across the government to ensure what happened last Friday can never happen again,” Schuster said. “Work continues, and Americans can rest assured their country's aviation is the best in the world.”

FAA reviews network and expands monitoring

A White House official said the FAA is examining “near-term network configuration options” and ways to improve the stability of the existing air traffic control system. The agency aims to remove “fragile components” to boost reliability while continuing its modernization and transformation efforts.

The FAA is also working to expand the capabilities of its National Operations Control Center (NOCC) and watch center, the official said, which would allow earlier detection and mitigation of system anomalies before they spread. Schuster said the team has made rapid progress in modernizing the country's decades-old air traffic control system, adding that US skies are safer after five meetings so far.

World

Lebanese PM accuses Israeli army of exploiting schoolchildren

World

UN mission: Libya ‘must not become a battleground for foreign conflicts’

World

Sudanese aid group accuses RSF of looting shops and livestock in West Kordofan