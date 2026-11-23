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Two predictions after the vote

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Iran had grown “more aggressive” since the Nov. 3 midterm elections, repeating his prediction that a Democratic victory would bring a significant decline in the stock markets. In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said he had made two predictions before the elections and claimed that both had materialized.

He said he had warned that “if the Democrats win, the Stock Markets would go down, substantially, which they have,” and that Iran “will grow more aggressive in their attacks, which has also occurred.”

Claims on Iranian attacks

Trump claimed that Iran had “launched more drones and missiles in the last week than at any time for over a year,” adding that “they’ve all been knocked down, and done no damage.” “Iranian leaders consider the Democrats weak, ineffective, and Country destroying, but I won’t let that happen!” he added.

Oil prices and the voters

Trump also accused Democrats and Iran of deliberately trying to keep oil prices elevated ahead of the midterm elections, claiming that prices had since “dropped by a record level.” “Too bad the Voters didn’t understand this before they pulled the trigger, but the whole Election was very ‘strange,’” he said.

In the same post, Trump alleged that Iran “has killed 81,000 protestors as of today.” “In the end, America will win!” he added.

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