See Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!

The US Embassy in Bahrain on Sunday urged Americans across the country to exercise “heightened vigilance,” citing an increased threat of armed attacks by Yemen’s Houthi group and Iranian efforts to target US government officials and facilities in the region.

Attacks cited by the embassy

The embassy said Iran had launched attacks targeting US assets in Kuwait and Bahrain, while the Houthis had attacked civilian airports and other critical infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, causing civilian casualties and severe travel disruptions. “The hostilities have the potential to escalate rapidly,” it warned, urging Americans traveling to or from the Middle East to monitor airport and airline operations and make contingency plans in advance.

Travel disruptions

American citizens were told to be prepared for possible security alerts, flight cancellations, airspace closures and other travel disruptions. The embassy advised passengers to check their flight status directly with their airline or through Bahrain International Airport’s flight tracker.

Other US interests abroad

Tehran, the Houthis and Iran-aligned groups may also target other US interests abroad, including American businesses and institutions, the embassy warned. It said it remains open for routine services for US citizens and visa services.

World

Netanyahu’s Likud, Eisenkot’s Yashar agree to new unity talks

Economy

US ports face surge in cyberattack attempts, Financial Times reports

World

10 Libyan port workers injured in attack on Russian ship in Benghazi