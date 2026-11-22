See Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!

Eisenkot targets Ben-Gvir and Smotrich

Israeli Prime Minister-designate Gadi Eisenkot described arson attacks carried out by occupiers in the occupied West Bank as “Jewish terrorism,” criticizing Cabinet ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich for provoking violence against Palestinians. He was responding to occupiers who set fire to property in several Palestinian villages across the West Bank.

Eisenkot made the remarks in a post on the US social media company X. The overnight attacks constitute “Jewish terrorism in every sense of the word,” he wrote.

Call for administrative detention

Eisenkot said that the actions led by National Security Minister Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Smotrich had pushed the area toward chaos. “The actions led by (National Security Minister) Ben-Gvir and (Finance Minister) Smotrich in the West Bank have brought the area to the brink of unchecked anarchy,” he added.

He urged the Israeli government and security establishment to “use every tool at their disposal – including administrative detention and targeted operations by the Shin Bet – to stop the rioters and impose harsh sanctions on them.”

Rising attacks across the West Bank

Around 750,000 occupiers live in 156 illegal settlements and 360 outposts across the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. According to data from the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, the Israeli army and occupiers carried out 3,133 attacks in October, of which 1,764 were attributed to the army and 1,369 to occupiers.

The latest assaults come amid a rise in attacks by the Israeli army and occupiers against Palestinians and their property across the West Bank since Israel launched its genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023.

World

Iran's Guard claims it downed US MQ-1 drone east of Hormuz

World

Israel, US agree on joint plans for possible Iran escalation, media report

World

Sudanese air defenses intercept drones over Khartoum, witnesses say