Villages attacked overnight

Palestine's Foreign Ministry on Sunday called on the international community to end the Israeli government's support for occupier ‘terrorism’ in the occupied West Bank, demanding concrete and deterrent measures. Israeli occupiers attacked several Palestinian villages early Sunday, setting 12 vehicles ablaze and spray-painting racist slogans on the walls of Palestinian homes, according to the ministry.

The ministry described the attacks as “a new criminal assault” targeting Palestinian civilians and their property, and as part of an ongoing escalation of “organized occupier terrorism” across the occupied Palestinian territories. It held the Israeli government fully and directly responsible for the attacks and their consequences.

Calls for accountability and sanctions

“It is time to correct the course of Israeli policy,” the ministry said in a statement, urging an end to the government's approach of “sponsoring extremism, providing political and security cover for occupier terrorism, encouraging further attacks and shielding perpetrators from accountability.” It called on the international community and the UN Security Council to fulfill their legal and moral responsibilities by taking concrete international measures to deter the occupier violence and provide international protection for the Palestinians.

The ministry also demanded that those responsible for the attacks, along with those inciting them or providing cover, be held accountable, and that impunity for the violence end. It further asked for international sanctions on the settlement system, including occupiers, organizations and entities that sponsor, finance or incite their attacks, as well as companies involved in settlement activities, and renewed its call for an independent and sovereign Palestinian state on occupied territory with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Police investigation and attack figures

Israeli police claimed to have opened an investigation into the attacks but did not clarify whether any suspects had been arrested. Around 750,000 occupiers live in 156 illegal settlements and 360 outposts across the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

In October, the Israeli army and occupiers carried out 3,133 attacks, according to data from the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission. The data showed 1,764 of the incidents were attributed to the army and 1,369 to occupiers, and the latest assaults come amid a rise in attacks by the Israeli army and occupiers against Palestinians and their property across the West Bank since Israel launched its genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023.

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