Incident marked off Chabahar
UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) on Sunday reported an incident involving a tanker and military forces in the Gulf of Oman, citing a company security officer as the source of the report. The agency put the time of the incident at 1425GMT, and a map accompanying its advisory marked an area off the coast of Chabahar in southeastern Iran.
Few details disclosed
UKMTO did not identify the tanker or the military forces involved, or specify what happened. “Authorities are aware and relevant investigations remain ongoing,” the agency said.
Advice to vessels
The agency advised vessels to review the latest maritime security information and “maintain awareness of the evolving operational environment.”
You have reported this comment as spam. Your request is being reviewed.