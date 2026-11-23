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Incident marked off Chabahar

UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) on Sunday reported an incident involving a tanker and military forces in the Gulf of Oman, citing a company security officer as the source of the report. The agency put the time of the incident at 1425GMT, and a map accompanying its advisory marked an area off the coast of Chabahar in southeastern Iran.

Few details disclosed

UKMTO did not identify the tanker or the military forces involved, or specify what happened. “Authorities are aware and relevant investigations remain ongoing,” the agency said.

Advice to vessels

The agency advised vessels to review the latest maritime security information and “maintain awareness of the evolving operational environment.”

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