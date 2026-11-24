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Envoy called in for talks

Finland's Foreign Ministry said on Monday that it had summoned Russia's ambassador for talks, describing Moscow's recent actions in Europe as "unacceptable." In a statement on US social media platform X, the ministry said: "Russia’s dangerous and irresponsible actions in Europe are unacceptable," announcing that the Russian envoy had been summoned "for talks."

The ministry also pointed to a suspected violation of Finnish airspace by a Russian helicopter on Saturday, without providing further details.

Support for Ukraine and European partners

"We strongly condemn Russia’s illegal war of aggression and the escalating attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine," the ministry said, expressing full support for Denmark, Poland and other European partners. Reaffirming Ukraine's right to defend itself against Russia's war, it called on Moscow to end its "illegal" war against the country.

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