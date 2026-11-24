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Nvidia rally lifts Trump's holdings

US President Donald Trump's Nvidia holdings rose by as much as $15 million in value on Monday after the chipmaker's shares surged on the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as chief executive, according to ethics filings and market data. Nvidia shares closed 31.5% higher, adding nearly $1 trillion in market value and lifting the company back to second place globally behind Apple.

Financial disclosures filed with the US Office of Government Ethics on Nov. 5 indicate Trump may have held up to 370,000 Nvidia shares as of Sept. 30, though the forms report ranges and exclude trades made in October and November. Over the past two years, the disclosures show he purchased between $23 million and $86 million in Nvidia stock and sold part of his stake since returning to office, for gains of $3.5 million to $10.2 million.

Board brings Huang back

The rally followed the board's unanimous decision to reinstate Huang 11 days after he resigned on Nov. 12 amid reports of three extramarital affairs, including one with a woman US officials suspect was a Chinese spy. In a statement on Monday, the board said input from senior US government officials left directors confident that Huang's return "poses no national security risk."

Trump says he made the deal

Trump told CNBC on Monday: "I spoke to them, let me put it that way," adding, "And I convinced them ... I made the deal." He said directors sought national security assurances from his administration, and noted it became easier to persuade the board after the stock's steep drop following Huang's departure.

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