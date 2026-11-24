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Fake consulting firms and job ads

Suspected Chinese intelligence operatives set up a network of fake consulting firms and posted job ads in an attempt to obtain sensitive government information from current and former US officials, CNN reported on Monday.

CNN interviewed a dozen people approached by the suspected operatives and analyzed suspicious websites, and its investigation pointed to a broader espionage campaign targeting former federal employees, journalists and trade consultants. The operatives used professional networking platforms, including LinkedIn, to offer seemingly legitimate jobs to people who might have access to valuable government information, according to CNN.

Seized websites and a wider network

The FBI seized 13 websites linked to suspected fake consulting firms in June. Further investigations identified more than 100 other domains with similar characteristics, according to Max Lesser, a senior analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. “Those 13 domains are just the tip of the iceberg,” Lesser told CNN.

He urged Washington to move faster to dismantle suspicious online networks, calling the seizures “necessary but not sufficient.” Former officials told CNN that federal employees laid off during the Trump administration could be particularly vulnerable, because they left government with little guidance on how to respond to approaches by foreign intelligence operatives and limited protection against such efforts.

FBI and Beijing respond

An FBI spokesperson said the bureau was continuing to investigate and take authorized steps to counter the threat, some of which might remain confidential. The spokesperson added that the bureau was working to raise public awareness through outreach.

China rejected the allegations. A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington told CNN that Beijing opposed attempts to vilify the country through what it called the “so-called ‘Chinese spy’ narrative.”

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