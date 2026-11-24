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Foreign Office statement

Britain on Tuesday announced sanctions against Yemen’s Houthi group and four of its officials, following what it called “renewed aggression” inside Yemen and against Saudi Arabia, according to a Foreign Office statement. The package targets the Houthis for “deliberately attempting” to undermine stability in the Middle East, as well as individuals involved in serious human rights abuses.

“The reckless behaviour of the Houthis in the Bab el Mandeb Strait has continued to disrupt global supply chains and has put added pressure on the cost of living for British families,” the statement said. Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said: “The Houthis’ renewed aggression targeting our partners and innocent civilians is unacceptable and they must be held to account.”

Officials targeted

The new measures include an asset freeze on the group itself. Abdulkarim Amir al-Din Hussein al-Houthi, who served as Houthi interior minister, and Abdul Hakim Hashem Ali al-Khaiwani, head of the Houthi Security and Intelligence Service, face asset freezes, travel bans and disqualification from serving as company directors.

Mohammed Moufleh, a Houthi-appointed judge, and Sarim al-Din Muffadal, a senior Houthi prosecutor, were also sanctioned under the package.

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