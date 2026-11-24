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Quotas to take effect on Dec. 1

The European Commission on Tuesday announced provisional import quotas on hybrid passenger vehicles, citing a sharp increase in imports and an imminent threat of serious injury to EU manufacturers.

The measures will take effect on Dec. 1 and apply to hybrid vehicle imports from all countries, regardless of their origin, the commission said in a statement. They will remain in force for a maximum of 200 days. The decision follows an understanding reached during the second EU-China Trade and Investment Consultations on Oct. 9, aimed at moderating China's hybrid vehicle exports to the EU.

How the safeguards work

Under the provisional safeguards, the EU will introduce country-specific import quotas for countries accounting for more than 2% of EU hybrid vehicle imports in 2025, alongside a residual quota covering all other exporting countries. Each country-specific quota will be set at that country's 2025 import level, increased by slightly more than 15%, and imports exceeding the allocated quotas will not be permitted.

The commission said the increase in hybrid vehicle imports was driven by growing global production overcapacity and the expansion of trade-restrictive measures in other major markets. "The investigation showed that EU-based manufacturers of hybrid passenger vehicles are losing market share, putting the long-term viability of their hybrids business at risk – despite a growing EU market. It found that the threat of serious injury to EU industry is imminent, requiring safeguard measures to protect EU producers," the statement said.

Investigation and definitive measures

The safeguard investigation, launched on Oct. 30, covers full hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and mild hybrid electric vehicles (MHEVs). The commission may introduce definitive safeguard measures within nine months of the investigation's launch, a period that can be extended by up to two additional months.

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