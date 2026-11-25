Liftoff from Vandenberg
American aerospace company SpaceX and the US Space Force launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying a classified payload from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Tuesday. The mission, designated USSF-266, lifted off from Space Launch Complex 4E at 8.08 am local time (1608GMT), within a four-hour launch window.
Booster on its 29th launch
The Falcon 9 first-stage booster supporting the operation was flying for the 29th time. The rocket stage has previously carried 16 Starlink satellite deployments, as well as multiple government and commercial missions, including Crew-7, CRS-29, PACE, EarthCARE, and payloads for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), the US intelligence agency that operates spy satellites.
After stage separation, the booster was expected to land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.
Sonic boom notice for residents
Ahead of liftoff, authorities noted that residents in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura counties could hear one or more sonic booms, depending on weather and atmospheric conditions.
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