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Flemish Media Minister Cieltje Van Achter on Tuesday called for a European-level response to AI-generated fake news, including fabricated death notices targeting Belgian Flemish public figures, spread by a disinformation network operating on Facebook. She urged Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, to remove hundreds of fake Facebook pages linked to a Vietnamese network accused of targeting audiences in Belgium and the Netherlands.

“When lies are spread on an industrial scale and generate money, it undermines trust in the information we encounter online. This is particularly harmful to our society,” she told Belga news agency.

Demands on Meta and the regulator

Van Achter said she had contacted Meta to demand the removal of the accounts and pages involved in spreading the fabricated content. “Meta has the resources and technology to put an end to these practices. I therefore expect them to do so,” she said.

She also called on the Flemish Media Regulator (VRM) to examine the case under the European Union’s Digital Services Act (DSA) and submit its findings to the European Commission, signaling a push for a coordinated European response to the cross-border disinformation operation.

Network behind the posts

An investigation by Belgian public broadcaster VRT found that the network operates around 750 Facebook pages and has published nearly 1 million posts over the past two years. The content includes fabricated death notices involving celebrities and Flemish public figures, as well as misleading narratives generated and translated using AI.

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