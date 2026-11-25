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Ethiopia calls for open dialogue

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday announced an initiative to host and sponsor an inclusive Sudanese national dialogue involving military, political and civilian groups, aimed at ending the war and paving the way for a broadly accepted national unity government. In a statement, he called on all Sudanese parties to take part in an open dialogue under Ethiopia's auspices, to end the fighting, overcome political divisions and reach a national consensus for lasting peace.

The Ethiopian government said the initiative is intended to create conditions for serious negotiations among Sudanese stakeholders and to establish a comprehensive political settlement. Abiy stressed that the proposal is not driven by a political agenda or an attempt to secure advantages at the expense of any Sudanese party.

Proposed political understandings

The initiative envisions broad political understandings covering an end to the war that has continued since 2023, the launch of an inclusive national political process and arrangements for the country's next transitional phase. These would include forming a broadly accepted national unity government.

Abiy said Ethiopia is ready to use its regional and international relationships and diplomatic resources, working with relevant partners to create favorable conditions for negotiations.

Reactions and Egypt's position

There was no immediate response to the initiative from Sudan's army or the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The Ethiopian announcement came shortly after Egypt reaffirmed its readiness to take all measures permitted under international law and its joint defense agreement with Sudan to safeguard the country's sovereignty, territorial integrity and national institutions.

War and earlier Ethiopian mediation

Sudan has been engulfed in conflict since April 2023, when fighting erupted between the army and the RSF over disagreements about integrating the paramilitary force into the regular military. The war has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced millions and caused widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and medical facilities.

Ethiopia has previously sought to mediate Sudan's political and military crises. In June 2019, Abiy traveled to Khartoum to mediate between Sudan's then-ruling Transitional Military Council and opposition groups amid a political crisis following the overthrow of longtime President Omar al-Bashir, and in November 2023 he met Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan in Addis Ababa, where he emphasized the importance of joint initiatives and regional efforts to end the conflict, according to Sudan's Sovereignty Council.

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