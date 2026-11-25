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WHO reports steady rise since mid-October

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday that infants are bearing the brunt of a continued rise in meningitis cases in the Gaza Strip, where more than 533 cases and four deaths have been reported since mid-October. WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier told reporters in Geneva that the agency and Gaza's Health Ministry are closely monitoring the situation.

Cases were increasing rapidly between mid- and late October and "have continued to rise since," Lindmeier said.

Children under one make up most cases

Children under the age of one account for 71% of the cases reported since October, Lindmeier said, while newborns alone account for 13% of all cases. Most cases have been recorded in Gaza City and Khan Yunis, and 73% of patients are displaced.

Compared with the same period in 2025, suspected viral meningitis cases have increased 3.8-fold, while suspected bacterial meningitis cases have risen more than fourfold. Limited laboratory capacity makes it difficult to distinguish between viral and bacterial meningitis, he warned, hampering efforts to assess the scale of the situation and tailor the response.

Health Ministry declares alert

Gaza's Health Ministry has declared an "epidemic alert" across the enclave, warning that the spread of meningitis threatens the lives of thousands of Palestinians, particularly children. Health official Nidal Ghoneim reported 272 meningitis cases in October alone, compared with a typical monthly caseload of 30 to 50.

Ghoneim said 15 Palestinians have died from meningitis since the beginning of the year. Overcrowded displacement shelters, unsafe water, damaged sanitation systems and the collapse of Gaza's health system have heightened the risk of infectious diseases.

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