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Four excavation sites represented in Ankara

Türkiye displayed 34 prehistoric artifacts recovered from archaeological sites in its southeastern province of Sanliurfa, including rare animal sculptures and objects from the earliest periods of settled human life. The exhibition ran at the Presidential National Library in Ankara from Nov. 17 to 23, according to the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

The items come from Gobeklitepe, Karahantepe, Sefertepe and Sayburc, four sites being excavated under the Tas Tepeler (Stone Hills) Project. They date to the Pre-Pottery Neolithic period, roughly 10,000 to 7,000 B.C., when communities in the region were beginning to establish permanent settlements before pottery came into widespread use.

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz and Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy opened the exhibition on Nov. 17, during an international museum studies congress organized by the ministry's General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums. Necmi Karul, coordinator of the Tas Tepeler Project and head of excavations at Karahantepe, briefed the officials on the finds and on what they reveal about the lives of Neolithic communities. The collection featured human and animal sculptures, small figurines, stone vessels, plates and ornaments, some of them shown to the public for the first time.

Fox, wild boar and vulture found in one vessel

Three animal figurines representing a fox, a wild boar and a vulture, all discovered together at Karahantepe, were among the exhibits. Archaeologists found them in a small container placed inside a larger chlorite stone vessel, in a room filled with red soil, and the larger vessel also held a plate and stone rods. The head of each animal had been threaded through a stone ring, suggesting the objects may have formed part of a single symbolic composition.

"We found the fox, wild boar and vulture inside the same vessel. Each of their heads had been passed through a stone ring," Karul said in a statement released by the ministry. "This arrangement suggests that the three animals may be parts of the same story. We may have discovered one of the earliest examples of a story told through sculptures at Karahantepe."

A large vulture head unearthed in excavations this year under Türkiye's Heritage for the Future Project was also on show. Its size, compared with previously recovered examples, indicates that Neolithic communities also produced large-scale sculptures of vultures, while a large leopard head carved from limestone and miniature leopard figurines made from green opal and labradorite rounded out the animal pieces.

Human figures from Karahantepe and Gobeklitepe

Another notable find from Karahantepe is a sculpture of a human seated on a leopard's back. It was found in its original position within a stone bench and is considered a rare example of prehistoric sculpture combining human and animal figures in a single composition.

A separate human statue came from a structure dating to the second phase of Gobeklitepe, one of the world's oldest known monumental archaeological sites. The statue had been positioned on a bench, leaning toward the interior of the structure, and its torso, broken at the waist, was found on the same bench. All 34 artifacts belong to the collection of the Sanliurfa Museum, according to the ministry.

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