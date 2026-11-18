Art historian Hayri Fehmi Yilmaz said three historic open-air cisterns in Istanbul’s Fatih district stand out for their enormous dimensions, with no comparable examples found elsewhere in the world, speaking to Anadolu for its special series “Witnesses to Istanbul’s Water Civilization: Cisterns.” The installment looks at open-air reservoirs that served as water storage facilities for centuries.

Reservoirs behind high walls

Istanbul’s historic water structures bear witness to more than 1,000 years of water storage traditions and architectural heritage. Because the historic peninsula had insufficient water resources, aqueducts and pipelines were built during the Byzantine Empire to bring water into the city. Alongside numerous underground cisterns, massive open-air reservoirs surrounded by high walls were constructed to store the incoming water.

Later used for agriculture, these structures became known as “cukur bostan,” or sunken gardens. Four surviving examples are located in Istanbul: three in the Fatih district and one in Bakirkoy.

The Aetios Cistern, believed to have been built during the reign of Byzantine Emperor Theodosius II, later became a vegetable garden in the Ottoman era. Today the site houses Vefa Stadium, now known as Karagumruk Stadium, which was built in 1926 and hosts football matches.

The Aspar Cistern was constructed by Gen. Flavius Ardabur Aspar during the reign of Byzantine Emperor Leo I and is also popularly known as the Yavuz Sultan Selim Cistern. Fatih Municipality built the Yavuz Selim Community Center inside it, which has served local residents as a social facility for years. The Hagios Mokios Cistern, also known as Altimermer Cukurbostani, was built by Emperor Anastasius I and now houses the Findikzade Cukurbostan Community Center, offering social services, green spaces and picnic areas.

The Fildami Cistern in Bakirkoy, built during the Byzantine era, supplied water to the Magnaura Palace and surrounding areas in the fifth and sixth centuries. After losing its original function, it was used to shelter military elephants, a practice that continued in the Ottoman era, and it now hosts various cultural events.

A city without a freshwater river

Yilmaz said Istanbul boasts an exceptionally rich cistern heritage because the city lacks a natural freshwater river. Unlike many major cities that developed alongside substantial water sources, Istanbul has faced the challenge of storing and preserving water since its foundation, he explained.

During the Byzantine and Ottoman eras, water was transported from inland Thrace and stored in cisterns and reservoirs of various sizes throughout the city. To meet the needs of the large population, three enormous open-air cisterns were built within the historic walls: the Aspar Cistern near Yavuz Selim Mosque, the Aetios Cistern in Karagumruk along the Edirnekapi road, and the Hagios Mokios Cistern in Findikzade.

The Aspar Cistern measures about 150 meters by 150 meters (492 by 492 feet) and reaches a depth of 8 meters (26 ft), although soil has accumulated inside over time, Yilmaz said. Such structures are generally understood to have stored water brought into Istanbul from outside the city before distributing it to various neighborhoods, he added.

No equivalent in world architecture

The three massive cisterns in Fatih date to approximately the fifth century, according to Yilmaz. “There are no equivalents of such large cisterns in world architecture. We do not encounter cisterns of this size in major European or Asian cities. This is something unique to Istanbul, which makes it quite interesting,” he said.

Yilmaz acknowledged that some academic debate remains over the original purpose of the structures. One researcher has questioned whether they were actually cisterns because their surviving walls lack visible traces of hydraulic plaster, which would have been necessary to retain water, he said. Questions also remain about how water could have been stored in such large open-air structures during summer without excessive evaporation.

The researcher suggested the structures might instead have served as military training facilities, although Yilmaz called that explanation unconvincing because no comparable examples exist. “There are three enormous open-air cisterns in Istanbul’s Fatih district that have no equivalents anywhere in the world,” he said. He noted that smaller open-air cisterns exist in the ancient city of Korykos in Silifke, in Türkiye’s southern Mersin province, but their dimensions are far more modest. “These are gigantic structures. It is truly impossible to find anything comparable,” he added.

From reservoirs to vegetable gardens

Yilmaz explained that the cisterns gradually lost their original functions as the water supply systems feeding them deteriorated during the Byzantine era. Sediment carried by the water accumulated inside the reservoirs and eventually developed into fertile soil, and the structures began serving as vegetable gardens even then, providing fresh produce within the city. Their agricultural use continued throughout the Ottoman era.

The three cisterns in Yavuz Selim, Karagumruk and Findikzade became widely known as “Cukurbostan” in Ottoman records and everyday life, Yilmaz said. The Yavuz Selim Cistern even accommodated a small residential neighborhood at one point.

Historical photos show wooden houses surrounding the Muslihiddin Mosque, a small place of worship situated near the center of the cistern. Although the neighborhood eventually disappeared, the mosque was partially restored and remains standing today, and the former residential area has since become a popular neighborhood park.

Restoration projects keep original stonework

Yilmaz also discussed conservation and restoration projects undertaken by Fatih Municipality in Istanbul. He said the municipality in recent years prepared architectural surveys, restitution studies and restoration plans for all three cisterns. The projects represent the first comprehensive efforts to document and conserve the structures, which had been abandoned after relatively short periods of use.

According to Yilmaz, the studies significantly expanded researchers’ knowledge of the cisterns. Centuries of deterioration had left their stone walls heavily damaged, with uneven surfaces and numerous missing sections, he explained. Rather than reconstructing the missing portions, restoration teams focused on conserving the surviving masonry in its existing condition, an approach aimed at preserving the structures’ historical authenticity without introducing unnecessary additions.

Fallen stones were not replaced and the irregular surfaces were retained, allowing the cisterns to be passed on to future generations as they had survived, Yilmaz said. He described the conservation approach as successful. Highlighting the Fildami Cistern in Bakirkoy as another important example, he said Istanbul possesses an exceptionally valuable architectural heritage of open-air water reservoirs.

Technology

Climate financing panel at COP31 addresses startup funding gap

World

Keralam to cull thousands of birds after bird flu detected at farms

Life

US Reportedly Loses Measles-Elimination Status