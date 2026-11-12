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At COP31, Türkiye unions showcase Gaza's humanitarian and environmental devastation

Yenişafak English AA17:01, 12/11/2026, ThursdayG: Update: 17:34, 12/11/2026, Thursday
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Memur-Sen and the International Labour Confederation have opened an exhibition at COP31 in Antalya on Gaza's humanitarian and environmental devastation, using testimonies, photographs, objects and data to show the conflict's impact on Palestinians, land, water and cultural heritage.

Exhibition brings Gaza to COP31

The Turkish Confederation of Civil Servant Unions (Memur-Sen) and the International Labour Confederation (ILC) have opened
The Hope of Return: Al-Awda – The Story of the Olive Tree
 exhibition at COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, which is hosting the UN climate summit.

The exhibition will remain open to visitors at the COP31 Green Zone Congress Center foyer from Nov. 9 to 20. Interactive installations take visitors from Gaza's once-vibrant streets to the devastation caused by the war, with personal testimonies recorded amid the rubble accompanying the journey.

Everyday objects brought from Palestine are displayed as silent witnesses to lives interrupted by the conflict. The exhibition also features photographs taken by Anadolu Agency photojournalists working in Gaza, alongside works by Palestinian painters and graphic artists.

Symbols of return and solidarity

At the exhibition's center, a damaged yet resilient olive tree represents the Palestinian people's enduring attachment to their homeland. Rooted in the past and reaching toward the future, it symbolizes peace, solidarity and the promise of life despite widespread destruction.

A map of Palestine made from keys representing homes in Gaza draws attention to the plight of displaced Palestinian families. Many families forced to leave in 1948 took their house keys with them, believing they would eventually return, and passed the keys down through generations.

The keys have since become powerful symbols of the Palestinian right of return. Animated visuals comparing Gaza before and after the destruction further illustrate the consequences of the conflict.

Figures on Gaza's environmental destruction

The exhibition presents figures on explosive munitions, carbon emissions, damaged infrastructure, agricultural losses and cultural heritage as it highlights the scale of environmental destruction in Gaza. According to the displayed figures, the explosive force of munitions dropped on Gaza is equivalent to approximately 13 times the force of the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima in 1945.

The exhibition also states that carbon emissions generated during the first 60 days of the conflict exceeded the annual emissions of 20 countries. Agricultural destruction forms another central part of the display, with figures indicating that Gaza's olive trees fell from approximately 2 million before the attacks to 150,000.

Damage to land, water and heritage

The displayed figures further report that approximately 81% of structures in Gaza have been damaged, leaving more than 61 million tons of rubble. They indicate that 97% of agricultural land is unusable, while 45 of Gaza's 54 water facilities are no longer operational.

The destruction has also reached Gaza's historical and cultural heritage, with 208 of 325 historical and cultural sites reported to have been destroyed. Through these figures, the organizers seek to demonstrate that the attacks have affected Gaza's soil, water resources, air quality and historical heritage, as well as its buildings and infrastructure.

At the exhibition's exit, an interactive installation allows visitors to submit digital messages of hope and solidarity for Gaza and humanity.

Titles :gazacop31antalyamemur-seninternational labour confederationgaza environmental destructionpalestinian right of returngaza cultural heritage
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At COP31, Türkiye unions showcase Gaza's humanitarian and environmental devastation
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