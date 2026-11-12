Saudi-led coalition intercepts 3 Houthi cruise missiles, 2 drones

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Missiles intercepted over Riyadh

The Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government said Wednesday that its air defenses had intercepted and destroyed three cruise missiles and two drones launched by Yemen’s Houthi group toward different regions of Saudi Arabia.

Coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki said in a statement that the three cruise missiles had targeted the Riyadh region. The coalition’s statements provided no details about casualties or damage.

Drones targeted Mecca and southern regions

In a subsequent statement, the coalition announced that two drones launched by the Houthis toward Mecca and the southern regions of Saudi Arabia had been intercepted and destroyed.

The incidents come amid continued military escalation between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia, with the coalition reporting repeated interceptions of missiles and drones targeting different parts of the kingdom.

Escalation continues in Yemen

The Houthis have launched repeated missile and drone attacks against Saudi targets amid an escalation of hostilities in Yemen.

The Saudi-led coalition has carried out military operations against Houthi positions.